A 60-year-old man infected at a private clinic of Taxiarchai died on Sunday

A man, 60, is died from coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the death toll in Greece to 134. The man had tested positive to the virus last week at the private clinic “Taxiarchai”, where many positive cases of coronavirus were detected.

The 60-year-old patient died at the Laiko Hospital and is the fourth victim from the specific clinic.

The man developed pneumonia and septic shock due to Covid-19.