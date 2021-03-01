Coronavirus Greece: 1,176 new cases, 406 intubated, 30 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,347 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory confirmed cases of the new coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,176, of which 4 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 192,270 (daily change + 0.6%), of which 51.8% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 45 are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,443 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 30, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,534 deaths have been recorded. 95.7% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 406 (70.4% men) and their median age is 68 years, while 85.0% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

See Also:

Foreign Policy: Who is hot & who is not in the Middle East – Analysis

Dutch Parliament calls for the recognition of Armenian and Greek Genocides

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,347 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The new admissions of Covid-19 patients in the hospitals throughout the country are 259 (daily change -11.00%).

Age distribution: The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 105 years), while the median age of death is 79 years (range 15 to 103 years.