Coronavirus Greece: 1,533 new cases, 59 fatalities

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,505 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,533, of which 27 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 223,789 (daily change + 0.7%), of which 51.6% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 72 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,916 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 59, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 7,196 deaths have been recorded. 95.8% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 605 (68.1% men). Their median age is 68 years, while 83.1% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,505 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 446 (daily change -3.25%).

also read

Archaeologists find dozens of Dead Sea Scroll fragments bearing a biblical text in Greek (video)