Coronavirus Greece: 1,630 new cases, 379 intubated, 29 deaths

The Greek authorities announced today the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus that were recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,630, of which 5 were identified after checks at the entrance gates of the country.

The total number of cases amounts to 189,831 (daily change + 1.0%), of which 51.8% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 52 are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,550 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 29, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,468 deaths have been recorded. 95.7% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 379 (71.0% men). Their median age is 69 years and 84.2% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

