Coronavirus Greece: 932 new cases & 50 fatalities

The Greek authorities announced today 932 new cases of the new coronavirus infection, of which 3 were identified after checks at the country’s entry borders.
The total number of cases is 138850, of which 52.3% are men, 5422 (3.9%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 41299 (29.7%) are related to an already known case.
438 people are hospitalized by intubation. Their median age is 67 years, 294 (67.1%) of the intubated are men while 78.8% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and over.
A total of 890 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are 50 new fatalities from COVID-19, reaching 4,838 deaths in the country in total, of which 2868 (59.3%) are men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.6% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.
Spain and UK reach draft deal on post-Brexit status of Gibraltar
Christian Churches are the most attacked in Greece, report shows