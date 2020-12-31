Coronavirus Greece: 932 new cases & 50 fatalities

A total of 890 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic

The Greek authorities announced today 932 new cases of the new coronavirus infection, of which 3 were identified after checks at the country’s entry borders.

The total number of cases is 138850, of which 52.3% are men, 5422 (3.9%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 41299 (29.7%) are related to an already known case.

438 people are hospitalized by intubation. Their median age is 67 years, 294 (67.1%) of the intubated are men while 78.8% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and over.

A total of 890 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 50 new fatalities from COVID-19, reaching 4,838 deaths in the country in total, of which 2868 (59.3%) are men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.6% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

