Coronavirus Greece: Shock with 2,353 new cases, 422 intubated, 23 fatalities

The new admissions of Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the country are 289 (daily change +11.58%)

The Greek competent authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,353 of which 18 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 194,582 (daily change +1.2%), of which 51.8% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 60 are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,368 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 23, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,557 deaths have been recorded while 95.7% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 422 (69.9% men). Their median age is 68 years, 84.6% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,364 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Age distribution: The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 105 years), while the median age of death is 79 years (range 15 to 103 years).