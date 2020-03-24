Coronavirus: Scientists photographed Covid-19 & these are the first microscope images (photos)

The pictures clearly show the “crown” of the virus, from which it got its name

Research institutes around the world published the first images of the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The first detailed “photos” of the new coronavirus were made public by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), based in Maryland, USA.

Scientists have been able to photograph the killer virus, isolating it in laboratory conditions, from samples taken from patients.

