Coronavirus: Visiting hospitals is abolished

In order to ensure the protection of the hospitalized patients belonging to the vulnerable groups and on the occasion of the four outbreaks of the new coronavirus in Greece, the Ministry of Health sent guidelines for hospital visits all over the country.

Specifically, for patients with oncological, hematologic or other immunosuppressive diseases, the measures taken are as follows:

– The visits are not allowed, if necessary, they must have an escort who will be given special permission.

– Relatives should be aware of the precautions necessary (hand disinfection, mask use, etc.).

– Anyone who has any symptoms of upper respiratory infection (fever, tetanus fever, cough, pharyngitis, runny nose) are not allowed to stay in the hospital.