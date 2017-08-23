Cosmopolitan: Obscure Greek beach the most breathtaking in the world! (photos)

Cosmopolitan presents the best beach picks of luxury travel sales company “Secret Escapes” that include the not so famous Porto Zoro bay in Zakynthos on the top of its list, with the coast of Chalkidiki taking 13th spot on the list.



Porto Zoro is located on the south side of Zakynthos. Quiet, beautiful and sandy, the beach is mostly known for the large rocks that are on its edge and create a special setting. The beach is famed for it’s clear blue sea and stretching white sands. The beach is organized, with sun loungers and umbrellas and the combination of the blue waters and the green surrounding the beach makes the landscape unique.

With 45 Blue Flag beaches to its name, Chalkidiki should certainly be top of your beach break list this year. Rumour has it the region is home to 300 days of sunshine, meaning you can get your tan on during the winter months. When you’re not basking in the sunshine of the beaches of Cassandra, make sure to head to Sithonia where you can while away the hours in secluded coves and snorkel in the reefs.