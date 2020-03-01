Couple recreates 50-year-old Woodstock photo showing beginning of their relationship

For most of the over 400,000 people who attended the Woodstock Music and Art Festival in 1969, it was an experience they’ll never forget. On August 15, Judy and Jerry Griffin met on their way to Bethel, a dairy farm in the state of New York and the location of the festival. They have been together ever since.

Friends and family have known the amazing story of their meeting, but the couple never had physical proof of their time at Woodstock until just before the 50th anniversary of the festival in 2019.

Judy’s car broke down on her way to the festival and she and her two friends were stuck on New York’s Tappan Zee Bridge, 90 miles from the festival. Fate, it seems, had a different plan when Judy’s friends made the decision to hitch a ride.

Read more: the mind unleashed