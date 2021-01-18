Covid-19 Greece – 320 new cases and 15 deaths on Monday

The Greek authorities announced 320 new cases of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) Monday, of which 15 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 148,925, of which 52.1% are men. During the tracking, it was found that 5,763 (3.9%) cases were related to travel from abroad and 45,578 (63.7%) are related to an already known case.

322 patients were being treated by intubation. Their median age is 69 years; 231 (71.7%) of the intubated are men, while 87.3% of those intubated have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 1,031 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 19 new Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 5,488 in the country, of which 3,234 (58.9%) were men.

Their median age is 79 years and 95.4% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

also read

Police arrest Pakistani for repeatedly raping teen girl in Athens

One in three Greeks feel more depressed on social media due to Covid-19 lockdown, survey