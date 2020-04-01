COVID-19: Visualising the unprecedented decline in Air Traffic (infographic)

Flight tracking data from website Flightradar24 shows the scale of disruption COVID-19 is causing to the global airline industry. The pandemic has resulted in widespread government-imposed travel restrictions while many airlines have grounded substantial portions of their fleets around the world. That caused an unprecedented decline in global air traffic over the past two weeks.

The data shows that 196,756 flights were tracked on February 21st, a number that tumbled to approximately 155,000 around the middle of March. By March 29th, it had fallen even further to just 64,522.

source statista

