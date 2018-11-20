Cyprus: New Turkish provocations in the buffer zone west of Nicosia

The situation escalated with the last Saturday’s incident when the Greek-Cypriot farmers’ attempt to approach their farms took place in the presence of television cameras

Six Greek-Cypriot farmers were stopped yet again by the Turkish occupying forces from going to their farms in the UN buffer zone near the village of Denia, west of Nicosia.

Farmers, in agreement with the UN peacekeeping force (UNFICYP), went to the area today, but a military vehicle of the Turkish army arrived shortly afterwards. Immediately members of UNFICYP rushed to the scene, who talked to the Turkish soldiers.

But a few minutes later, two more Turkish military vehicles arrived as well as a second UN vehicle. After consultations, the farmers left the buffer zone.

Since last week, Greek-Cypriot farmers have been repeatedly stopped by the Turkish army entering the buffer zone.

Yesterday, the farmers were adviced by the Greek-Cypriot side not to approach their farms in order to given time to the consultations between the parties so as to ensure the unhindered access of the farmers today, something, however, that the Turkish side again did not allow to happen.

It should be noted that according to UNFICYP, every year about 1.000 similar incidents are being recorded.