Cyrpus to provide French wasrhips a permanent port

The Presidents of the two nations will discuss military cooperation in the coming days

French fighter jets carried out low flights over Larnaca and free Famagusta in Cyprus at noon, Monday signaling a possible military partnership between the Republic of Cyprus and France.

According to information from the Ministry of Defence of Cyprus, the French fighters made very low flights in the Larnaca Airport area as part of a planned exercise.

It should be noted that in the coming days, Presidents of France Emmanuel Macron and Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades will announce a military co-operation agreement which will provide a permanent port for French warships at the “Evangelos Florakis” base in the Mari area.