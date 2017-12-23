Deaf people show how to swear in sign language and it’s brilliant (VIDEO-PHOTOS)

Related
Cast your mind back to your very first French lesson in school: you know what you did.
You learned the swear words of course.
Which is why you probably have a repertoire of naughty words and statements in a whole host of languages.
That’s cool, we’ve all done it.
Well, you’ll be happy to know there’s another set of swear words you can add to your collection: In American Sign Language (ASL).
A group of deaf people got together and gave us the lowdown on some of the most NSFW words and phrases in ASL.
You’re welcome.
1. A**hole
2. Bastard
3. B**ch
4. Bulls**t
5. Dumbass
6. Hell
7. S**t
8. Piece of s**t
9. S**t for brains
10. C****cker
Here’s the entire, uncensored video (with a few equally juicy phrases), below:
Source: indy100.com