UPD – Coronavirus death toll reaches 19 in Greece

The death toll in Greece from the coronavirus has reached 19, after an elderly woman, 86, and a 64-year-old man died Monday night at “Sotiria” hospital where they were hospitalised.

On Monday, two more people died in Greece: a 78-year-old man, also hospitalised at Sotiria and a 64-year-old hospitalised at Patras University Hospital.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health, the confirmed cases stand 695 while mathematical epidemiological models, as Mr Tsiodras said, project there are between 8,000-10,000 cases in Greece.

