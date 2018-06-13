Breaking News! Debate on FYROM deal to happen on Friday in Greek parliamnent

The debate in parliament on the deal between Greece and FYROM, which concluded with the concession on the part of Greece of the name “Buse of the name “Northern Macedonia-Severna Makedonija” will take place on Friday morning at 10 am.

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras sent a letter to the Speaker of the House, Nikos Voutsis, requesting for the information to be communicated through the proper procedures of the announcements and statements of the government before the House, as provided by Article 142a of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.