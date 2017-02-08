Dijsselbloem: No IMF means no Netherlands on Greek bailout

The head of the EuroGroup, Jeroen Dijsselbloem warned that the Netherlands would withdraw from the Greek bailout program if the IMF departed. Only a day after he dubbed the IMF Executive Directors’ statement on the Greek matter outdated, Mr. Dijsselbloem stressed that the Dutch parliemnt was quite clear on the matter, according to newspaper “Telegraph”. Addressing Dutch MPs he underlined that the Netherlands would not remain on board the program in the event the Fund withdrew its funding, adding that Germany would do the same. It should be noted that only 24 hours ago, the Dutch politician was highly critical on the IMF’s report on Greece, labeling it outdated and claiming it was especially harsh on the course of the Greek economy.