Dog fights between Greek and Turkish F-16 jets over Aegean Sea – 45 violations of Greek airspace by Turkey

Tensions between Greece and Turkey are on the rise, as Ankara is escalating its provocations against, with the Turkish Air Force violating Greek national airspace over the Aegean Sea 46 times.

A total of 12 Turkish aircraft (nine F-16 fighters, two F-4s and a spy CN – 235) flew in the Northeast, Central and Southeast Aegean on Wednesday, while there were 11 air traffic rules infringements of the Athens FIR.

In four cases, the violations of the Greek airspace by the Turkish fighters turned into dog fights with the Greek Air Force after F-16 jets of the Hellenic Air Force scrambled to intercept the aggressor planes.

Fifteen of the violations committed by Turkish aircraft were overflights above the east coast of Samos, Arkioi, Grylousa, Lipsi, Farmakonisi, Agathonisi, Oinousses, Panagia and the northeastern coast of Chios.

According to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules and established practices of engagement.