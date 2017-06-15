Dogfights between Greek and Turkish F-16s

Steady violations of Greek airspace by Turkish air force

Greek F-16 fighter jets engaged in dog fights with a pair of Turkish jets over the Aegean Sea, as the Hellenic Air Force General Staff recorded a new wave of violations of Greek airspace over the Aegean Sea by the Turkish Air Force. Over 30 violations were recorded by two Turkish F-16 jets and a pair of CN-235 reconnaissance aircraft. Turkey has been consistently testing the Greek air force over the Aegean Sea by regular overflights of Greek islets and islands and infringements of the Athens FIR.

