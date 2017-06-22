Dombrovskis: EC has plan to boost growth and employment in Greece

“There is a need to support economic growth in Greece in broader terms, and that is why we have tabled this plan for job positions and growth”, said Vice President for the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis addressing the European Parliament in response to a question submitted by the body’s Vice President and SYRIZA member Dimitris Papadimoulis, as well as MEP of New Democracy Geoge Kyrtsos and the Communist party (KKE) Sotiris Zarianopoulos. Mr. Dombrovskis underlined that a targeted plan had been put in place to create jobs and boost growth in Greece through the introduction of emergency measures. “Last week, we also presented an assessment of what has happened over the past two years and how much support has been mobilised towards Greece through this project”, he stressed. The Latvian politician made reference to the results of the thrid programme in Greece pointing that the Commission forecast a growth rate of 2.1% this year and a rate over the current EU average. Commenting on the overall situationn in Greece, he went on to say that there was a recovering economy, decreasing unemployment figures and the return of financial stability, adding that th goal was to remain on the same path.