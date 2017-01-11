Donald Trump involved in sexual scandal or is it “fake news”? (full 35-page report!)

Only days before US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration,

Buzzfeed has published a 35-page dossier that purports to reveal Mr. Trump’s involvement in “perverse sexual acts” with Russian women, while also alleging that the Russian regime “has been cultivating, supporting and assisting Trump for at least five years”. Although the dossier is not verified, Buzzfeed has published the full document, saying it chose to do so “so that Americans can make up their own minds about allegations about the President-elect that have circulated at the highest levels of the US government”.

Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to deny the claims, saying it’s a “total political witch hunt”.



He also linked to an article entitled “Fake News: BuzzFeed Runs ‘Unverifiable’ Trump-Russia Claims”, which deemed the news site’s decision to publish the documents a “shocking breakdown of journalistic ethics”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, addressing reporters on a conference call, said the dossier was a hoax which had been dreamt up to further damage US-Russia relations.

Two US officials said on Tuesday evening that the heads of four US intelligence agencies had last week presented Trump with classified documents which included claims that Russian intelligence operatives had compromising information about him.

But the Kremlin said the unsubstantiated dossier had been fabricated and was “total nonsense”. The dossier, understood to be written by a purported former British intelligence agent, whose credibility is also questionable, also claims that Mr Trump was involved in “perverted sexual acts” during a visit to Moscow.

The document concludes that Mr Trump’s “unorthodox behaviour in Russia” had provided authorities with “enough embarrassing material … to be able to blackmail him if they so wished”. The information has caused a storm on social media, with users posting memes showing Trump involved in “golden showers.”