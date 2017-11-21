Draghi says overall situation in Greece has significantly improved

The spreads of Greek bonds have lowered and the markets are responding positively to the debt swap

The overall situation in Greece has significantly improved in terms of economic growth and employment, the head of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi said on Monday, responding to a relevant question by SYRIZA MEP Dimitris Papadimoulis.

Draghi also said that the implementation of many of the measures in the third review of the bailout program is currently bearing fruit, the spreads of Greek bonds have lowered and the markets are responding positively to the debt swap news.

Draghi was speaking during a meeting of the told the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament.

Source: mignatiou.com