Dutch royal family cut holidays to Greece short after uproar for ‘non essential travel’

Their holiday was called out amid the Covid-19 pandemic

The Dutch royal family has cut a family holiday to Greece short after they were criticised for ‘non essential travel’.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands had travelled to their private villa in southern Greece with their three children Amalia, Alexia, and Ariane for the trip.

After their holiday was called out as being in opposition to travel advice for those who live in The Netherlands, they decided to return home.

The family released the following statement on Friday: “We will abandon our vacation. We have seen people’s reactions to media reports. And they are intense, and they have affected us.

