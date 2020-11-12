Easyjet announces half a million discounted seats for its customers

Easyjet announced it would offer over half a million seats at a discounted rate of up to 25% throughout its network (1,000 routes in 39 countries) until June 30, 2021, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of its founding.

‘While the party has been on hold for this year, we can pause, look back and feel proud of everything we have achieved’, the announcement said. ‘Our unsurpassed value and network in Europe, our leading emissions and the warm welcome of our crew to customers daily’, said Easyjet UK CEO Ali Gayward.

also read

Meet the Greek ‘beast’ Kyriakos Grizzly! (videos)

PM Mitsotakis: Property auctions to be suspended and weakest households to be supported

source tornosnews.gr