EC: May 2016 deal basis for talks on Greek debt

European Commission spokesperson Margaritis Schinas stressed the need for a common understanding regarding the Greek debt during a press briefing in Brussels, Tuesday. Responding to a question regarding comments made by the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde, who suggested that an extension of talks on the matter could go beyond 2018, Mr. Schinas refused to comment saying the EC never makes any comments on statements. Mr. Schinas reiterated the body’s belief that Greece had done what was necessary and that it was the turn of the creditors to do the same. “We believe that the second review is very close to it completion and call on all sides to do whatever is necessary for successful outcome”, Mr. Schinas underlined. He continued by pointing out that the second review was of strategic significance for Greece, as apart from key-reforms being implemented that were necessary for the modernisation of the Greek economy, a reliable fiscal course was being put in place. “It is now the turn of all the partners to reach an understanding on the matter of the Greek debt over the upcoming weeks”, he said.