EC: Turkey cannot become EU member

The European Commission said that Turkey’s actions made it effectively impossible for the country to join the EU. Following earlier statements to the same effect by President of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who urged for the cessation of Turkey’s accession talks, Chief European Commission spokesperson Margaritis Schinas echoed the general sentiment saying: “Turkey was distancing herself with large steps from Europe, which rendered it impossible for the country to become a member of the European Union.” During a press conference Mr. Schinas underlined that any decision on whether the accession talks of Turkety would officially stop depended on the EU28 and not the Commission.