EC: We will boost border control on Greek-Turkish borderline

The European border control and coastguard is ready to boost its presence in the land border between Greece and Turkey due to the increase in migratory flows, said the European Commission representative Natasha Berto, today.

Commenting on reports about a significant rise in migratory flows from Turkey to Greece during today’s press briefing, Ms Berto said the Commission was aware of the situation.

She noted that the Commission and the competent European organisations are doing their best to support Greece and added that the European border guard and coastguard is ready to boost its support at the land border between Greece and Turkey. She also said that Immigration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos has contacted the relevant Turkish and Greek authorities on this issue.

In addition, he was questioned about the letter sent last March by the Dutch Minister of Migration Policy to Mr Avramopoulos, which stated that more than half of immigrants arriving in the Netherlands have not been registered, Nastasha Berto replied that according to the Commission, the Greek and Italian authorities recorded 100% of the immigrants arriving at the hotspots while registering their fingerprints in digital form.

Finally, regarding the negotiations on the reform of the Dublin Accord, she said that all the necessary preparations had been made by the Bulgarian Presidency to table a proposal on the issue at the June Summit.