Egypt called on Turkey to respect international law and avoid actions that escalate tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean region following Turkey’s intention to drill near Cyprus.
In the statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, the Arab Republic expressed concern regarding Turkey’s announced intention to drill in the vicinity of the Republic of Cyprus, as this represents a continuation of unilateral measures that serve to increase tension in the Eastern Mediterranean region. The statement stressed the necessity of avoiding escalation and committing to the respect and implementation of the rules and provisions stipulated by international law.
Egypt calls on Turkey to stop drilling near Cyprus
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry released a statement on Tuesday
