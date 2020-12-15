Electric car factory in Greece by the German Next e.GO (photos-video)

The cars that will be produced in Greece

The VW project in Astypalea was just the beginning. Greece is preparing to take the first step for the revival of the Greek car industry as the German car company Next e.GO, which specializes in the manufacture of electric cars, is launching a car factory in the country.

On Wednesday, in a special online event, the CEO of the German car industry, Professor Ulrich Hermann, and the Deputy Minister for Economic Diplomacy Costas Frangogiannis is expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two sides with the ultimate goal of building electric cars in Greece.

In fact, the event has a festive character as the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will participate as well as the leadership of the Ministry of Development and Investment under Adonis Georgiadis and his deputy Nikos Papathanasis.

What is Next.e.GO?

Next.e.GO Mobile SE was created in 2015 by Aachen University professor of engineering Dr. Günther Schuh. Today it employs about 450 employees and manufactures electric cars which are available at affordable prices and suitable for driving in the city.

The first model bears the e.GO Life logo, which is currently sold for less than 16.000 Euros. E.GO Life is assembled at the factory in Aachen, which in full production produces 10.000 cars per year.

E.Go in 2019 took part for the first time at the famous Geneva International Motor Show presenting the prototype e.GO Life Concept Sport, as well as various other versions of e.Go, but also the e.Go People Mover electric bus.

Also, in 2020 the company would be present again in Geneva with the production version of the above prototype, but due to the coronavirus crisis the Exhibition was canceled.

E.GO Life is the basic model of the company while there are two more versions, one of which is a concept.

Essentially we have the basic version e.GO Life and e.GO Life Sport with sporty features while the concept model e.GO Life Cross is the off road version of the electric car.

The basic model e.GO Life is a two-door four-seater model with a 21.5 KW battery, a 57 kW (77 hp) electric motor from Bosch and a total weight of 1.2 tons. Its autonomy in the city is 203 kilometers, while in the highway network its autonomy is 139 kilometers.