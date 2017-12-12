Elon Musk challenges Boeing to race him to Mars

This is going to be fun!…

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, isn’t a man who backs down from ambitious challenges.

Earlier this year he promised Australia that he would build them the world’s biggest battery in 100 days, and did just that.

Musk is also determined to get more people into space and onto other planets, using his ridiculously named rockets.

Unfortunately for Musk he seems to have an opponent in this field.

Earlier this week the CEO of the world’s largest aerospace company Boeing told the press that he plans to put humans on Mars before Musk does.

Fortune quotes Dennis Muilenburg as saying:

Eventually we’re going to go to Mars and I firmly believe the first person that sets foot on Mars will get there on a Boeing rocket.

Fortune Tech even shared the story on social Twitter, which caught the attention of Musk, who had the best response.

Boeing CEO: We’re Going to Beat Elon Musk to Mars https://t.co/mmaqd9avsV pic.twitter.com/XlbP82gh3w — Fortune Tech (@FortuneTech) December 7, 2017

Do it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2017

Boeing weren’t just going to let this slide though and came back with their own reply.

Game on! — The Boeing Company (@Boeing) December 7, 2017

Back in September, Musk and SpaceX announced their plans to colonise Mars in the next few years, with their cargo ships aiming to land on the red planet as early as 2022.

Meanwhile, Boeing are working with Nasa on their Space Launch System which is hoping to make its maiden launch in the early 2020s.

We can’t wait to see who wins.

Source: indy100.com