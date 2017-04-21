EMY forecasts bad weather for Saturday

The Greek Meteorological Services (EMY) issued a severe weather warning for Saturday. The bulletin says northern parts of Greece will be hit with heavy showers, accompanied in some areas with hail. The regions expected to mainly be affected are: the Peloponnese, Crete, the Cycladic and Dodecanese islands and possibly eastern mainland Greece. The forecast says the barometric low will descend on Greece from the north-eastern Balkans on Friday resulting in high strong winds and topical rains, mainly in Epirus, western Macedonia and the Aegean islands. Temperatures are predicted to fall by 3 to 4 points. The weather phenomena will be more pronounced on Saturday, while Sunday will see a gradual easing of the front.