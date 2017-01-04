Endless snowfall in Northern Greece

The Civil Protection Units in Epirus County are trying to open the main roads in the area since early this morning.

It has been snowing continuously since Tuesday on the mountain tops of Pindos and the mountain villages are all white!

In Konitsa, Distrato the ski centers of Anilo and Vasilitsa, tzoumerka and the wider road network of Zagori it hasn’t stopped snowing, according to epirusgate.gr

Things are expected to stay like this for the coming days.

pic.: The road to the ski center of Profitis Ilias, Metsovo