Erdogan: I am positive about the prospect of a meeting with Mitsotakis

Our representatives can meet, while I can do the same with the Greek Prime Minister

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talked about the Greek-Turkish relations, after Friday prayers, in view of the exploratory contacts between the two countries, which are scheduled to begin on January 25.

“Both our bilateral contacts and the rest of our communication continue. We take a positive approach. The request for a meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis is a positive issue for us. Exploratory contacts can begin. Our representatives can meet, while I can do the same with the Greek Prime Minister. We have said we can take these steps”, Erdogan said.

The Turkish president also referred to the Greek proposal for the vaccination certificate, saying: “It is an issue that we are evaluating. For now, there is nothing more. We will study it with the Turkish Foreign Ministry”.

See Also:

Digital immortality: How your life’s data means a version of you could live forever (video)

1821 Greek War of Independence poll: What Greeks believe today