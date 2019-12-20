Erdogan takes aim at Putin over Libyan involvement

The Turkish President implied Putin was behind the Wagner group which was fighting against the current Libyan government

On the sidelines of a Muslim leaders’ summit in Kuala Lumpur, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan took aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him indirectly of of backing forces fighting to overthrow the pro-Turkish UN-recognised government of Libya.

According to an NTV journalist, Erdogan said the paramilitary Wagner group operating in Libya with Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar of the Libyan National Army was supported by Russia.

“Although the group is called Wagner, they work as Haftar mercenaries in Libya. You know who pays for them,” Erdogan said, speaking to reporters. “That’s the way things are and it would not be right for us to remain silent about all this. We have done what we could so far and will continue to do,” he added.