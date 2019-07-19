Erdogan’s gone too far: It’s time to throw Turkey out of NATO

Erdogan has blithely pursued his own agenda in the knowledge that the Europeans would always seek to keep on friendly terms with Ankara

In the 16 years since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power, he has shown himself to be a masterful manipulator in his dealings with the West. Playing on Europe’s desire to maintain close ties with a country deemed to be of vital geopolitical importance, Mr Erdogan has blithely pursued his own agenda in the knowledge that the Europeans would always seek to keep on friendly terms with Ankara.

Thus, at a time when Europe’s main security priority has been combating Islamist terror groups such as al-Qaeda and Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil), the Turkish leader has carried on supporting Islamist causes, such as the Muslim Brotherhood.

