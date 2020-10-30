Erdogan’s hypocrisy – Do as I say, not as I do – Wife Emine carries French bag despite boycott on French products

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan might have strongly urged his compatriots to boycott French products, but it seems the motto “Do as I say, not as I do” could not fit more perfectly to the Turkish President.
His wife, Emine, was called out on social media, as many noticed the Turkish First lady carrying a French luxury handbag while boarding a plane. The photos posted on Twitter showed her holding a Hermes bag.
One Twitter user wrote: “At the time when Erdogan calls for a boycott of French products, his wife is holding a Hermès bag.”