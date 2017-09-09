Greece triumph over Lithuania (77-64) in Eurobasket 2017 to advance to quarter finals

Greece has advanced to the 2017 Eurobasket quarter finals after defeating Lithuania (77-64) in the final 16 knock out stage. Kostas Sloukas led the scoring with 21 points, while centre Giannis Bourousis also picked up his game grabbing 8 rebounds and scored crucial baskets, as did playmaker Nick Calathes who had 6 assists. The Greeks will face the winner of Sunday night’s match between Croatia and Russia in the final 8 of the tournament.