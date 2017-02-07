EuroGroup President: IMF report outdated

The President of the EuroGroup, Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the report released by the Executive Directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) early morning Tuesday on the progress of the Greek program was outdated. The head of the Eurozone Finance Ministers argued the Greek economy was in a better shape than the IMF report estimated due to the growth in the economy, adding that even though there had been some debt relief, more steps were needed. Mr. Dijsselbloem estimated there was no room for debt relief, but the possibility of providing more favourable payment terms “if requested and if Greece continued on a path of constructive reforms”. The IMF board examined the two main points of contention between the body and its European partners, the debt sustainability and the ability of Greece to achieve the fiscal targets provided in the bailout program.