Euroleague and EuroCup season cancelled

The 2019-20 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and 7DAYS EuroCup seasons are canceled. The official announcement by Euroleague Basketball is coming soon.

The licensed teams agreed with Jordi Bertomeu’s proposal that opened Monday’s ECA Shareholders Executive Board. The Euroleague Basketball chairman and CEO suggested canceling the remaining EuroLeague and EuroCup matches signaling the end of the seasons.

Anadolu Efes, AX Armani Exchange Milan, CSKA Moscow, Fenerbahce Beko, FC Barcelona, KIROLBET Baskonia, Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv, Olympiacos, Panathinaikos OPAP, Real Madrid, and Zalgiris Kaunas are the long-term licensed teams involved in the teleconference.

The vast majority of the players stood against resuming the season, as their representatives expressed their concerns on possibly resuming action during Saturday’s meeting with Euroleague Basketball. A total of 36 players, the captain and one senior member of each team, attended.

ELPA, Euroleague Players Association, followed up urging the clubs not to restart the season citing numerous reasons ranging from injury risks to health safety.

The 2019-20 season was suspended on March 12, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

