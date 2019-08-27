European Commission welcomes lifting of capital controls by Greek government

The European Commission welcomed the Greek government’s decision to abolish capital controls in the Greek banking system, Commission Chief Spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said today.

In particular, the Chief Spokesman asked by the Cyprus News Agency to comment on the announcement made by Athens on the matter said: “it is up to the Greek authorities to decide and take measures to ensure financial stability, in co-operation with international organisations and in accordance with the agreed road map”.

“We welcome the Greek government’s announcement that all other capital controls should be lifted by September 1,” she said.

“This is an important milestone and yet another sign that confidence continues to rest on Greece’s economic recovery,” concluded Mina Andreeva.