Israel wins Eurovision 2018, Eleni Fureira second for Cyprus (Upd.)

UPDATE: The vote of the public was proven -once again- to be completely different from the vote of the official committees. Cyprus was fifth but thanks to the votes of the public climbed up to the second place behind Israel.

Eleni Foureira singing for Cyprus hit the stage at about 12:00 on the Eurovision stage with an ecstatic crowd cheering for her.

She gave them everything and set the stage on fire with her song “Fuego”.

Eleni Foureira started her career in 2007 as a member of Mystique, but since the band’s dissolution in 2010, she has followed a solo career. He has released 4 albums.

Security incident

The UK is represented this year by SuRie, with the song “Storm”. While she was singing the song a man stormed the stage and grabbed the microphone. The security intervened and gave the microphone back to SuRie who continued her song normally with great professionalism.