Eurozone approves disbursement of €640 million to Greece

The 19 Eurozone Finance Ministers approved the disbursement of €640 million euros to Greece from the profits of the ECB and central banks of the Eurozone from Greek bonds.

The total benefit from the instalment, along with debt relief measures, amounts to €748m. Today’s decision is based on the Commission’s May 20 report, which ruled that Greece had responded to its commitments to reforms under the enhanced post-memorandum oversight, in view of the special conditions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

