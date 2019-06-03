The Greek government has extended the deadline for Greek taxpayers and businesses to apply for inclusion in a plan allowing them to pay arrears to the Tax Bureau in 12o installments.
Deputy Finance Minister Katerina Papanatsiou signed a ministerial decision which will extend the application deadline till September 30, as she revealed on local TV station TRT in Thessaly.
She said that the decision will soon be published in the Government Gazette and become law.
Extension till September for 120 tax installments
The decision was announced by Deputy Finance Minister Papanatsiou on TV
