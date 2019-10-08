Famous Hollywood TV plastic surgeon weds Greek American assistant in Santorini (photos)

Botched star Dr. Paul Nassif is a married man.

The physician, 56, wed medical assistant Brittany Pattakos, 28, in a stunning ceremony on the Greek island of Santorini this Sunday.

The couple was surrounded by 65 of their closest friends and family at the celebration, according the E! News.

Bride Brittany told the site: ‘Paul and I are incredibly grateful to have family and friends from around the world join us in the blessing of our marriage here in Santorini, Greece. We are equally as thankful for the family we had at our official wedding ceremony in Los Angeles on September 28th, 2019.’

‘To have so many loved ones is the greatest gift,’ she went on.

Brittany was thrilled that everything went to plan, telling E! ‘The Greek people welcomed us with open arms and made us feel truly at home. The perfect weather and island made a spectacular backdrop for the moments we will cherish for the rest of our lives. This was the most exciting start to our marriage. We are so thrilled to share our lives together.’

During their Greek nuptials, Brittany looked breathtaking in a lacy gown designed by Aussie couturier Nektaria Georgys. Meanwhile, her love complemented her in a soft grey suit.

source dailymail.co.uk