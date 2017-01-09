Fifteen arrested over Paris robbery of Kim Kardashian

She was robbed at gun point in Paris last October

At least fifteen people have been arrested over the robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris last October.

The Algerian security guard of the Hôtel de Pourtalès Abdulrahman, spoke for the first time about the incident.

He described Kim’s frightening moments. He was wounded and he was begging them not to hurt her. He admits that he was forced at gunpoint to let them in.

Kim was screaming not to hurt her because she has a family and children. They tied her up and gag her.

He was acting as their interpreter and they told him not to worry since they were interested only for the money and jewelery.

They left with jewelery worth $8,5 million, including her $3,5 million engagement ring.

Kim’s ordeal started at 2.45′ in the morning. The robbers were dressed like police officers and that is the reason the guard initially let them in, he says. When he realized the sad truth, it was too late. They handcuffed him and they were really violent. They kept asking him where the security cameras were.

They knew that Kim Kardashian was inside the hotel and they forced him to give them the room number. Then they took him with them upstairs.

“They were only interested about the money, they did not look like murderers”, he told the police.