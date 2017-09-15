Financial Times reporter eaten alive by crocodile

A Financial Times journalist was killed by a crocodile while washing his hands at a lagoon in Sri Lanka during a holiday with pals.

Paul McClean, 25, an Oxford University graduate, is understood to have wandered away from his group of friends to find a toilet when he was attacked.

The British victim, from Surrey, was seen “waving his hands in the air” in desperation before being dragged under water at a lagoon called Crocodile Rock near Arugam Bay.

Mr McClean graduated from Oxford with a First Class Honours degree in French in 2015 before joining the Financial Times later that year.

He had covered Brexit and the EU for the newspaper and had recently returned to London after living in Brussels for a couple of months.

The lagoon, known to be crawling with crocodiles, is yards away from popular surf spot Elephant Rock near Arugam Bay on the southeast coast.

Sri Lankan police and the army are said to be searching the shore surrounding the area.

Locals claimed the victim had been staying at the East Beach Surf Resort – located just minutes away from the surfing area he went missing from.

source: thesun.co.uk