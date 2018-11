Fishermen in Crete were astonished to discover some ancient Greek artefacts, among which was an ancient Greek amphora when they pulled their nets out of the sea.

They went out fishing in the western Cretan Sea and tangled up in their nets, apart from their catch of fish, found an intact amphora, an amphora with a detached base and a smaller vase with a detached neck.

They immediately informed Central Port Authority of Heraklion who in turn altered the Ephorate of Old Antiquities of Crete.