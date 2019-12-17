Five African-American students viciously beat up white boy on bus (warning: graphic video)

The boy’s mother said last month on Twitter her son faced increased bullying after he wore his Trump hat to school

Five African-American students seen pummelling a 14-year-old white boy on a school bus in a video released last week have been charged with misdemeanour battery.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says five students face misdemeanour battery charges after a fight on a school bus.

Video of the November 21 attack shows the students punching at a teen sitting in a bus seat.

The Hamilton County School District Superintendent Rex Mitchell released a statement claiming the attack was “completely unrelated to any political statements or agendas” and unrelated to any apparel (i.e. Trump hat) the student wore in the past.

The boy’s mother said last month on Twitter her son faced increased bullying after he wore his Trump hat to school in the past but was not wearing it at the time of the attack.

My attorney @FoyeWalkerPA said it’s okay to release the video, 😡warning graphic 😡 keep in mind this is only the first 21 seconds of the video…please RT to have these two girls and 3 boys held accountable. pic.twitter.com/8oEz79K2xN — American Diaries (@AmericanDiaries) December 12, 2019

