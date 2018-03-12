Five dead in helicopter crash in New York (video)

Five people have been killed after a passenger helicopter crashed in New York City, officials have confirmed.

A total of six people were on board the helicopter, including the pilot, New York Police Department Commissioner James O’Neill told a press briefing at the East 34th Street Heliport. He said the aircraft was owned by Liberty Helicopter Tours and was on a private charter for a photo shoot.

“The pilot freed himself, the other five did not,” Fire Department of New York Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. “Police and fire department divers entered the water and removed the other five.”

